PMI and KT&G to Partner on Regulatory Submissions

Philip Morris International and KT&G will collaborate on regulatory submissions for KT&G heat-not-burn-products in the United States. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding.

On Jan. 30, 2023, PMI obtained exclusive rights to commercialize KT&G’s smoke-free products outside South Korea.

KT&G’s new platform products are expected to be launched first outside the U.S. Thereafter, the partners plan to work on a premarket tobacco product application submission for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We want every adult smoker who does not quit smoking to switch to a science-backed, better alternative, for the benefit of their own and public health,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement.

“The heat-not-burn category, with different tiers of FDA-authorized products, has a pivotal role to play in making cigarettes obsolete in the U.S.”