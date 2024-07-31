Indonesia Bans Single Stick Sales

Indonesia has banned the sale of individual cigarettes and raised the minimum purchase age to 21 from 18, reports Reuters. The regulation also prohibits the sale of cigarettes through vending machines around schools and children’s play zones. Additionally, it prohibits sales to pregnant women.

In addition, the new law bans cigarette and vape sales on “commercial electronic applications” and social media sites unless there is age verification. It also includes new advertising restrictions scheduled to take effect in two years.

The rules are intended to reduce smoking prevalence and prevent young people from taking up the habit. With 70 million smokers in a population of 270 million, Indonesia has one of the world’s highest smoking rates. The country also struggles with a high level of underage smoking. A 2023 survey revealed that 7.4 percent of smokers are between the ages of 10 to 18, with 15-19 being the age group with the most of smokers.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin emphasized that the new rules represent a significant step forward in strengthening Indonesia’s health infrastructure.

“We welcome the issuance of this regulation, which will serve as a foundation for us to jointly reform and build the health system down to the farthest corners of the country,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Henry Najoan of the cigarette factory association was quoted by news web site Kumparan as saying that the rules would destroy the tobacco industry.

According to the The Ministry of Industry, Indonesia’s cigarette industry employs 5.98 million people, including 4.28 million workers in the manufacturing and distribution sector, and 1.7 million in tobacco cultivation.