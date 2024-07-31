Top Court Upholds Philippines FDA Authority

The Supreme Court of the Philippines upheld its 2021 decision to grant the country’s Food and Drug Administration regulatory authority over the health aspects of tobacco products, reports the Inquirer.

“All products affecting health, including tobacco products, are covered by the FDA’s mandate to ensure the safety, efficacy, purity, and quality of health products,” the Supreme Court said.

“Thus, the inclusion of tobacco products in the implementing rules of the FDA Act is in accordance with the law,” it added.

The case stemmed from an attempt to stop the enforcement of the FDA implementing rules and regulations. In a case filed in 2011 before the Regional Trial Court of Las Pinas City, the Philippine Tobacco Institute (PTI) alleged that those rules improperly expanded Republic Act No. 9711 by classifying tobacco products as health products.

The PTI argued that under the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003, the Inter-Agency Committee on Tobacco (IACT) had exclusive jurisdiction over tobacco products.

In 2012, the Las Pinas court ruled in favor of PTI and nullified the provisions of the FDA implementing rules and regulations relating to tobacco.

The Department of Health and the FDA then petitioned the Supreme Court for review, which overturned the Las Pinas court decision in 2021. The PTI then challenged the high tribunal’s ruling, but was rebuffed.

The denial of the motions for consideration means the IACT and the FDA will continue to share authority over tobacco, with each overseeing different aspects of the trade.

Under the Tobacco Regulation Act, the IACT is chaired by the trade secretary with the health secretary as vice chair and includes a representative of the tobacco industry as a member. The PTI previously held the position of representing the tobacco industry in the committee.