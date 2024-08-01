Hot Commodity

Tobacco remains a scarce commodity. Universal Leaf estimates world leaf production, excluding China, at 4.66 billion green kg in 2023, down from 4.86 billion kg in 2022. This year, the merchant expects global production to rise to 5.2 billion kg, but there are issues that might alter this forecast.

“The undersupply of leaf tobacco remains the key global trend,” says Ivan Genov, manager of tobacco industry analysis at the International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA). “Leading tobacco purchasing companies continue to report very low levels of uncommitted stock. In general, sales go very fast. In Brazil, the flue-cured Virginia (FCV) crop was almost completely sold by the end of April, which is unusual (see “The Great Scramble,” Tobacco Reporter, May 2024). In Zimbabwe, export figures from early May are up significantly from last year. Burley is also in short supply.

“The market in Malawi, one of the key countries for the variety, opened on April 15. In the U.S., our members see strong short-term opportunities in burley. They also believe that the supply shortage will recover, but more slowly than in the past, which also means that prices should improve to meet these market shortages.”

At least the rapid rise in production cost that has been plaguing growers in recent years appears to be leveling off in some origins. While costs remain a concern, Genov has seen positive developments in key markets. “For example, in Brazil, where cost of production for FCV and burley was going upward of 30 percent year-on-year, for the current crop that is nearly fully realized on the market, the increase is limited to single digits,” he observes. “This goes in line with global inflationary and commodity price dynamics, where it seems we are now past the highest points. This being said, the pressure on growers remains. Even though such drastic increases are tamed, the new price levels remain at the higher end.”

At the same time, tobacco prices in most of the leading markets have gone up in 2023–2024. “Growers are positive about this dynamic, but their margins remain thin,” says Genov. “Additional efforts need to be made to increase these margins. ITGA is currently undertaking a big research effort in collecting information from influential tobacco-growing regions in finding the so-called game changers that could increase farmer productivity and improve the long-term prospects of growers.”

More than two years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, other factors worrying farmers in 2023 have also eased, according to Genov. “In the early stages of the conflict, there was a real uncertainty related to agrifood commodities, especially in Africa,” he says. “The continent has a big exposure to some essential products coming from Russia and Ukraine. However, our associations in Africa have recently reported that fertilizer supply has immensely improved, and pricing has stabilized, with some reduction. Navigating complicated geopolitical pressures in the future will likely keep the situation vulnerable.”