Jordan Joins Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade

Jordan has joined the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade of Tobacco Products, reports The Jordan Times.

Health Minister Firas Hawari described the step as an important milestone for the success of the National Action Plan 2024-2026, which is part of the broader National Tobacco Control Strategy 2024-2030.

The Protocol is based on Article 15 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, to which Jordan was one of the first countries to accede.

This article addresses the threats posed by illicit trade and the measures that countries must take to prevent it. The protocol aims to strengthen cooperation between countries, facilitate the exchange of information, and enforce effective measures.