Nicotine 2040

First, three epochs. I see the evolution of the tobacco and nicotine policy as three overlapping epochs covering 1960 to 2040.

(1) The tobacco control epoch stretched from 1960 to 2010. It was triggered by reports from the U.K. Royal College of Physicians and U.S. Surgeon General. It involved an all-out struggle between public health and the tobacco industry over the multiple harms of cigarette smoking, culminating in the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, agreed in 2003.

(2) The tobacco harm reduction (THR) epoch started around 2000 with the increasing recognition that smokeless tobacco, especially Swedish snus, was much safer than cigarettes and could displace smoking. That epoch took hold in 2010 with the rise of vaping, then heated tobacco, and now nicotine pouches. The THR controversy is focused on reducing the harms associated with smoking and exploiting (or resisting) a massive public health opportunity (or risk). However, this is an interim phase.

(3) The rethinking nicotine epoch is already underway and beginning to shape thinking about the future. We will need to confront the fundamental question: What is the place of nicotine in society? What does nicotine use mean if few people are smoking and there is not that much harm to reduce? This is already a live question; around half of American vapers aged 18–24 have not previously smoked, though some might have smoked had there been no vapes. We will undo the deep conflation between the relatively benign stimulant nicotine and the harms of smoke inhalation and place it alongside caffeine, alcohol and, increasingly, cannabinoids as legal recreational substances.