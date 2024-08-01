No Shortcuts

“Nicotine contained in tobacco is highly addictive, and tobacco use is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, over 20 different types or subtypes of cancer and many other debilitating health conditions.” With phrases like this, the World Health Organization links the undisputed harms of burning and inhaling plant tissue with the ingredient smokers seek in a cigarette.

Regardless of its form of delivery, such statements suggest, nicotine is the devil incarnate. In spreading this message, it appears, the WHO has done a good job. In a 2021 study funded by the National Cancer Institute, 83.2 percent of surveyed U.S. physicians “strongly agreed” that nicotine directly contributes to the development of cardiovascular disease. Nearly 81 percent thought it contributes to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and 80.5 percent associated nicotine with cancer.

While recognizing that nicotine is responsible for the addictive nature of tobacco products, the study authors pointed out that the strongest evidence for direct causality for nicotine is for birth defects (neurodevelopment), with only limited evidence supporting causal links to cancer and cardiovascular disease and scarce data for COPD. The misperception that nicotine is responsible for smoking-related health risks, they observed, is not only common among the public but also among other healthcare professionals.

“Correcting misperceptions should be a priority given that in 2017, the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] proposed a nicotine-centered framework that includes reducing nicotine content in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels while encouraging safer forms of nicotine use for either harm reduction (e.g., smokeless tobacco) or cessation (pharmacologic NRT [nicotine-replacement therapy]),” the study concluded.

In product use, risk perceptions play a critical role; they can influence smokers’ decisions on whether to switch to products with lower risk profiles. The messaging is an essential part of changing misperceptions. Studies on nicotine corrective messaging have shown that it was effective in decreasing misperceptions of nicotine harm, but repeated exposure to such messaging was necessary to reduce false beliefs about nicotine and tobacco products.

With physicians and other healthcare professionals often being the first point of call for people seeking to quit smoking, it is obvious that their misperceptions should be corrected first so that they can educate their patients and accurately convey nicotine’s relative and absolute risks.

Carolyn Beaumont, a general practitioner (GP) from Victoria, Australia, has taken on the challenging task of educating her colleagues. Since July 1, 2024, all nicotine vapes in Australia have been regulated as therapeutic goods, which means they are available only at pharmacies to help people quit smoking or manage nicotine dependence. Currently, all buyers of nicotine vapes require a prescription from a doctor or a nurse practitioner.

Starting Oct. 1, the rules will be somewhat relaxed. From that date, people 18 years or over will be able to purchase therapeutic vapes directly from a pharmacy without a prescription. People under 18 will still need a prescription to access vapes, where state and territory laws allow it, to ensure they get appropriate medical advice and supervision.

The concentration of nicotine in vapes sold in pharmacies without a prescription will be limited to 20 mg per milliliter; people who require vapes with a higher concentration of nicotine will still require a prescription.

The law requires pharmacists to consult customers of both prescription and nonprescription vapes before allowing them to make a purchase.

Following the announcement of the new rules, several major pharmacy chains in Australia stated that they will no longer stock vapes. Beaumont is not surprised: “They simply don’t have the time, product knowledge or resources to advise customers on appropriate products and use. It is greatly complicated because any pharmacist-only product must be an approved medical product, yet there are no approved vapes in Australia. They are listed but not approved. Fortunately, there are some online pharmacies who specialize in vapes, and these will continue to operate but likely will require a script to avoid the ‘nonapproved’ issue.”