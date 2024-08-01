Playing with Numbers

Again, cigarettes are simple and familiar. Novel nicotine products, by contrast, come in ever-evolving variations. U.S. government surveys, such as the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) and National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), measure trends in who is using what products. The results are widely used and reported. However, for survey results to make sense, people must understand the questions.

Discrepancies in results suggest that research participants often misunderstand nicotine products and/or the terms being used to describe them. For example, answers about vaping brands and device types often don’t match. In the NYTS, just two-thirds of teens who said they “usually” used a pod/cartridge brand of e-cigarette (such as Juul, Logic or Vuse) also said they “most often” used a pod/cartridge device. Almost one in five adults in the PATH study had these kinds of mismatched answers about their vaping behavior.

Some questions have even larger errors. “The NYTS asks whether your e-cigarette product contains nicotine salts,” says Selya. “And overall, about 50 percent said they don’t know.”

This is also true for so-called “concept” flavors, she notes. “Not strawberry-banana, but something like cosmic fusion. When youth are asked about concept or ice flavors, they don’t know the characteristics of their product, or maybe don’t understand those words.”

NYTS first asked youth about tobacco-free nicotine pouches in 2021. That year, just 1.9 percent of teens reported ever using one. Checking the details, I found a flaw: The questionnaire defined nicotine pouches as “flavored.” However, over a third of teen ever-users said the pouch product they used was unflavored. (Perhaps they confused pouches and snus?)

A further example: the 2023 NYTS found that 1 percent of youth—an estimated 370,000—had ever used a heated-tobacco product. At the time, that product category was not sold in the United States.

As Ray Niaura of New York University told me, “That can’t be right. Literally, it’s impossible. So that means it’s measurement error.”

This suggests young survey takers were befuddled. “Kids aren’t going to know,” says Niaura. “‘Heated tobacco: Yeah. I smoked a cigarette. It’s heated. I light it on fire.’”

Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the result without comment or explanation.

If a product is only used by a small percentage of people, these sorts of errors could create unreal changes in year-to-year trends. The reporting of those potentially misleading trends affect the perceptions of academics, regulators and the public. “With that amount of uncertainty and some of the low numbers, it’s hard to figure out what’s the signal versus the noise,” notes Selya.