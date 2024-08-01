Across Europe, three countries offer showcase examples of unintended consequences created by ill-designed tax policies. The fiscal frameworks in France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands prevent fine-cut tobacco (FCT) from fulfilling its buffer function in the nicotine ecosystem, leading to high levels of illicit trade. When taxed at comparatively low rates, FCT products can serve as a “shock absorber” between higher taxed factory-made cigarettes and illicit smokes. If the tax rates and retail prices of combustible cigarettes and FCT become too similar, fine roll-your-own (RYO) and make-your-own (MYO) products may lose their appeal to smokers with lower disposable incomes.

In the European Union, home to some of the world’s leading RYO and MYO markets, France presents a prime example. “The market is riddled with illicit trade, as the taxation levels prevent FCT to fulfill its buffer function,” says Peter van der Mark, secretary general of the European Smoking Tobacco Association (ESTA). “Since 2020, volumes of FCT have consistently declined, by 8 percent in 2021, 13.7 percent in 2022 and 10.2 percent in 2023.” This decline is slightly more pronounced than that in other tobacco segments.

On the bright side, according to van der Mark, French authorities appear to have belatedly recognized the negative impacts of their policies. Last month, the responsible minister acknowledged that beyond a certain point, raising taxes becomes counterproductive and boosts contraband, which benefits neither public health nor public finances. “We can only regret that it took one-third of the market to be illegal to come to that conclusion,” laments van der Mark.

The U.K. faces a similar situation. According to van der Mark, that country’s government has nearly aligned the tax rates on FCT with those on cigarettes—and without consulting the industry. As a result, legal volumes have been declining substantially, benefiting smugglers and illicit traders. According to van der Mark, this is not only impacting manufacturers, distributors and retailers but also the finance ministry (and therefore U.K. citizens), which last year saw its tobacco tax receipts drop by nearly 15 percent compared to 2022—a loss of approximately £1.5 billion ($1.91 billion).

Germany, the largest EU market for hand-rolling products, also hiked FCT taxes but managed to avoid the negative effects experienced by Britain and France, thanks to its incremental approach. “The ad valorem component on FCT increased progressively and moderately whilst step increases of the specific or minimum were always kept below 10 percent,” explains van der Mark.

“In general, we consider the German tax model to be well crafted as it allows for predictability and ensures the market functions smoothly whilst allowing the government to pursue its treasury and health objectives,” says van der Mark.

“Volume-wise, of course we note a decline in comparison with 2020 [consumption], which was exceptionally high due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In 2023, volume declined by 5 percent compared to 2022, confirming a declining trend in general.”

This year, however, Germany’s market has benefitted from rising FCT taxes in the Netherlands. According to van der Mark, a 50 gram pouch now costs approximately €25 ($27.02) there, encouraging Dutch smokers to source their tobacco elsewhere, including in neighboring Germany.

Across Europe, the general trend is toward less tobacco consumption, and FCT is no exception. “Inflation had a massive impact on consumer ability to buy tobacco products in 2022–2023,” says van der Mark. “Consumers down-traded or moved to FCT or illicit cigarettes. Although inflation has decreased, it remains very unequal from one country to another. Where inflation remains high, we expect sales of FCT to slightly increase, demonstrating once again the buffer function this product category can fulfill, provided it is taxed approximately.”