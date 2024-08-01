Something to Smile About

The SMILE study allows volunteers to choose their own type of tar-free nicotine product, says Polosa. “This personalized choice is likely to enhance adherence, retention, and optimize compliance, thus maximizing cessation of tobacco cigarettes,” he explains. “This unique approach also generates results that are not product-specific and therefore more generalizable and realistic for implementing such a strategy in the real world.”

According to Polosa, the researchers enroll only those who would not otherwise commit to a smoking cessation counseling program but are prepared to choose from smoking alternatives such as e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products. The study has been designed to allow participants to tailor their own “nicotine experience” by selecting the tar-free nicotine product that aligns most with their preferences, thereby maximizing the transition away from tobacco smoking and reducing the likelihood of relapse.

The study is not designed to coerce participants to avoid tobacco smoking completely, he says. Dual use is not prevented; therefore, the sample size has been oversampled to ensure that enough exclusive users of tar-free nicotine products by the end of the study are included.

“The SMILE study also provides a unique opportunity to evaluate the impact on oral health and dental aesthetics among individuals who simultaneously smoke conventional cigarettes and use tar-free nicotine products,” says Polosa. “Different dual-use patterns exist—e.g., strong switchers versus light switchers—and are likely to have varying impacts on overall oral health. We expect to observe progressive changes with different patterns of dual use.”

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the SMILE study is its inclusion of aesthetics. Polosa says that stained teeth and tobacco odors are a growing concern, especially among young smokers, who demand not only healthy mouths but good-looking smiles.

“Everyone wants to have a perfect dentition, as it helps in interpersonal contacts and raises value in the job market,” he says. “In our social media-driven age, vanity plays a significant role in influencing behavior. The desire for an attractive appearance, including a bright smile, is often a powerful motivator, especially among younger demographics who are highly engaged with social media platforms.”

Evidence from literature demonstrates that using images of damaged and tar-riddled lungs does not act as an effective deterrent to smoking, he says. “This is partly because people do not respond well to negative messaging and because they do not identify such images with their own bodies. The focus on aesthetics—rather than vanity—is important because we are conveying a positive outcome message for smoking cessation, leveraging the explosion in social media posts of happy, healthy people with bright smiles.”

Appealing to individuals’ desire to present themselves well and feel confident not only acknowledges the importance of aesthetics but also offers practical solutions for oral healthcare practitioners, such as aesthetic-enhancing alternative nicotine products for those who may struggle to quit smoking, according to Polosa. “The goal here is to harness today’s emphasis on appearance to encourage healthier behavior,” he says. “I predict that the argument for better aesthetics and oral health will become a more prominent and effective tool in smoking cessation efforts.”

The study’s results are expected in 2025. Polosa and his team anticipate observing better gingival/gum conditions, improved tooth color and reduced dental plaque accumulation in smokers who stop smoking after switching to alternative tar-free nicotine products.