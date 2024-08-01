Turning Point Announces Second Quarter Results

Turning Point Brands (TPB) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total consolidated net sales increased 2.8 percent to $108.5 million compared to the previous year period. Zig-Zag product net sales increased 8 percent. Stoker’s product net sales increased 18.5 percent. Creative Distribution Solutions (CDS) net sales decreased 33 percent. Gross profit increased 2.6 percent to $53.8 million. Net income increased 31 percent to $13 million. Adjusted net income increased 12.2 percent to $17.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.9 percent to $27 million.

“We were pleased by our second-quarter results,” said President and CEO Graham Purdy in a statement. “We achieved our highest quarterly EBITDA since the second quarter of 2021. We believe Zig-Zag is on a sustainable growth trajectory, and Stoker’s MST continues to grow market share. In addition, sales of FRE, our modern oral nicotine pouch, grew 76 percent sequentially as we continue to expand our national footprint.”

The company is increasing its previous full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $95 to $100 million to $98 to $102 million, which excludes CDS.

For the second quarter, CDS net sales were $15.3 million, gross profit was $3.4 million and gross margin was 22.5 percent.