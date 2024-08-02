Revenue and Profit up at Japan Tobacco

The JT Group reported revenue of ¥1.6 trillion ($10.63 billion) for the second quarter of 2024, up 12.7 percent over the comparable 2023 period. Profit increased by 6.3 percent to ¥305.2 billion.

“The JT Group posted another strong set of results for the first half, driven by continued market share gains and solid pricing in the tobacco business,” said President and CEO Masamichi Terabatake in a statement.

“Total volume increased by 2 percent year-on-year, with combustibles growing 1.7 percent and RRP [reduced risk products] up by a strong 25.5 percent. RRP volume was mainly driven by Ploom in the HTS segment, our investment priority, resulting in RRP-related revenue increasing by approximately 29 percent year-on-year.

“In the Japanese market, Ploom volume increased approximately 36 percent year-on-year, growing at a faster pace than total HTS demand in the market. Additionally, the geo-expansion of Ploom has now reached 21 markets, with sales volumes in markets outside Japan also steadily increasing.

“For the full-year performance forecast, we have revised our adjusted operating profit at constant FX [foreign exchange rates] upward, reflecting the positive momentum in the first half. On a reported basis, we have also revised our forecast upward, considering the continued impact of the current positive foreign exchange trend.”