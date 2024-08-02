Strobykin to Lead PMI Bulgaria

Philip Morris International has appointed Denys Strobykin as the new general manager of its Bulgarian unit, reports SeeNews. He succeeds Demian Pintos, who will become managing director of the south cluster in PMI’s Americas region, overseeing operations in Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay.

Strobykin starting in PMI’s finance department in Ukraine two decades ago. Over the years, he has held sales and marketing roles in Moldova, Poland and Romania, most recently serving as director of marketing and digital at Philip Morris Romania.

Strobykin aims to strengthen the company’s market presence and further develop its commitment to guiding adult smokers to smoke-free alternatives, according to a PMI press release.

“We have already made significant progress in the country—more than 350,000 adult smokers have already switched to the main smoke-free alternative in our ever-expanding portfolio—IQOS,” Strobykin was quoted as saying.

“We have been scaling our operations responsibly, by addressing diverse consumer needs. We have been also advancing a more sustainable business model by implementing recycling programs for our devices as part of our efforts to reduce the environmental impact of our products.”