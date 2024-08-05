Social Workers Could Boost THR: Paper

Social workers should be given the tools to promote tobacco harm reduction as a means to reverse the high smoking rates found in many of the populations with whom they interact, according to a new briefing paper by Knowledge Action Change (KAC)

In 2021, according to the World Health Organization, two-thirds of people with severe mental health conditions were people who smoked and in those experiencing schizophrenia rates can reach as high as 70-80 percent. People who use illicit drugs are also three times more likely to smoke cigarettes compared to non-users. One study in California found that smoking-related conditions comprised around 40 percent of total deaths among people hospitalized with cocaine, opioid and methamphetamine disorders.

The KAC briefing paper explores how, in countries where they are affordable and available, switching from smoking to the use of safer nicotine products could have dramatic positive effects for those supported by social workers.

“Social workers around the world regularly work with individuals who are more likely than the general population to smoke, for example people experiencing mental health and substance use issues,” said KAC Director David Mackintosh in a statement.

“However, few countries train social workers to support those who want to quit smoking. This is a missed opportunity for both individuals in need and the public health system. Equipping social workers with the tools to provide trusted information and advice on tobacco harm reduction options would benefit their clients, as well as their families and communities. It would save lives. The potential is massive, especially in countries where smoking cessation services are rare, non-existent or expensive to access.”