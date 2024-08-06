Ispire Partners With Hidden Hills

Ispire Technology and Aspire North America have signed a global licensing agreement with the U.S. lifestyle brand Hidden Hills Club.

Under the agreement, Ispire will globally manufacture, distribute and commercialize Hidden Hills’ branded nicotine products, including reduced-risk e-cigarettes. The initial Hidden Hills nicotine products are scheduled to roll out in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa in the coming weeks, followed by the United Kingdom and European Union over the next few months.

“Our partnership with Hidden Hills Club enables us to bring more innovative and reduced-risk nicotine products to a global audience,” said Ispire Co-CEO Michael Wang.

“The 30-year exclusive license will allow us to make significant investments in the Hidden Hills brand, ensuring robust distribution and a deep product portfolio that captures the essence of this iconic lifestyle brand. Hidden Hills’ popularity as a lifestyle brand—encompassing apparel, clothing and cannabis and hemp products—has grown at an exponential rate over the last two years. Partnering with Hidden Hill will help Ispire to capture this west-coast culture and energy, and infuse it into its nicotine product offerings globally, under the Hidden Hills brand flag.”

“Teaming up with Ispire was a strategic decision for us,” said Hidden Hills Club CEO Dre Liang. “Ispire’s expertise in vaping technology and its global distribution network provide the perfect platform to expand our brand into the nicotine products market. We believe this collaboration will redefine the market with products that reflect our brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.”