Maldives: Call for Higher Taxes

The Maldives’ Health Protection Agency (HPA) has recommended higher taxes to deter tobacco use, reports The Edition.

In an article published on the Ministry of Health website, the HPA expressed concern over the increasing use of e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches among teenagers and youth.

According to a 2021-2022 survey, some children in the Maldives begin using tobacco as young as eight years old.

The Maldives spends MVR1.8 billion ($116,896) annually to import 400 million cigarettes. Significant amounts are also spent on importing e-cigarettes and shisha tobacco, according to the HPA.

The agency called for further restrictions on tobacco advertising and marketing, along with bans on public smoking to reduce exposure.