Malaysian Activists Concerned About Vape Rules

Khairil Azizi Khairuddin, president of the Malaysian Vapers Alliance emphasized the importance of separate regulations between vape and tobacco products to prevent a regression in public health outcomes.

“Harsh regulations that fail to distinguish between vaping and smoking, like banning the display of vape products, could see many vapers, who have successfully quit smoking traditional tobacco, to revert to their old habits,” Khairil Azizi Khairuddin said. “Such a shift not only jeopardize their health but also reverses nationwide progress in reducing smoking prevalence in Malaysia.”

“We urge the government to adopt a balanced approach that recognizes the harm reduction potential of vape and provide a supportive environment for vapers to stay off tobacco.”

The MVA survey also revealed that the majority of vapers (80.1 percent) switched to vape as it helped them quit smoking. The implementation of harsh regulations, that do not consider these facts, could undermine the progress of reducing smoking rates in the country.

“MVA calls on the ministry of health to ensure that the final version of Act 852 includes sensible regulations that support harm reduction and do not classify vaping products the same as cigarettes. We believe that informed and balanced regulation can protect public health while ensuring that vapers do not revert to smoking,” Khairil Azizi Khairuddin said.