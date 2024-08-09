Activist Decry New Zealand’s Disposables Ban

Vaping activists have expressed concern about New Zealand’s decision to ban disposable e-cigarettes.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health announced the ban with the intention of reducing adolescent vaping. The new regulations prohibit the manufacture and sale of all non-rechargeable and non-refillable vapes, including single-use containers such as pre-filled tanks, pods and cartridges.

The World Vapers Alliance (WVA) warned that the ban could undermine New Zealand’s progress in reducing smoking rates.

“Preventing teenagers from using nicotine products is essential, and strict age regulations should be enforced to achieve this goal,” said WVA Policy Manager Alberto Gómez Hernández in a statement.

“However, banning disposable vapes and various pod systems for adult consumers will have negative public health implications and jeopardize the progress towards a smoke-free society achieved in the last decade. This approach fails to recognize the vital role disposable vaping products play in helping smokers transition away from cigarettes.”

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) expressed similar reservations. “We understand and support the government’s intent to curb youth vaping,” said CAPHRA Executive Coordinator Nancy Loucas.

“However, the proposed ban on disposable vaping products, including prefilled tanks, pods and cartridges, will create substantial barriers for adults who smoke and older vapers. Many of these individuals rely on simpler, disposable products due to difficulties with dexterity and the complexities of refillable devices. This ban could force them back to smoking cigarettes, which is counterproductive to the Smokefree 2025 goal.”