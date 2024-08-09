Unfinished Business

Education Instead of Coercion

To be clear, though, Clark has no problem with falling smoking rates; as he says, societies change, but he is concerned that the apparently arbitrary 2030 target date is going to be the springboard for more draconian regulations as the government sees that it has no chance of meeting it. He believes the government’s role should extend no further than educating people about the dangers of certain activities, including smoking, though he emphasizes that education should not include propaganda and fearmongering. Once governments start to exaggerate health risks, they lose their audience, he says. And he has no truck with the use of punitive rates of taxation, which amount to attempts at social engineering and in part lead to the government’s losing control of the market to illicit operators at the expense of the retail sector.

One of Clark’s big concerns is that governments are, in this way, increasingly interfering in all manner of people’s lifestyle choices by attacking those choices rather than their likely causes. Noting that smokers are more prevalent in deprived areas, governments have chosen to double down on anti-tobacco activities in those areas rather than taking the more difficult route of attacking the cause of the deprivation.

While such things make him angry, so that at times he can come across as quite cross, he also tends to see the funny side of things. With a twinkle in his eye, he told me it was interesting how many senior politicians whose periods in power were going pear-shaped would choose an easy target, such as smoking, to bolster their flagging legacies. Theresa May, as prime minister, had hit on the 2030 target date, seemingly without much evidence to support the relevance of that year, and Rishi Sunak, as prime minister, had lifted the generational tobacco sales ban from an opposition idea.

Finally, it would be amiss not to mention the word enjoyment, which is very much part of the FOREST name and credo but can get overlooked because the organization is continually fighting fires. Clark said that one of the things he was most proud of during his time as director of FOREST was his commissioning eight years ago of a study by the Centre for Substance Use Research in Glasgow, Scotland, into the attitudes of about 600 confirmed smokers: people who smoked and didn’t want to quit. “The pleasure of smoking: The views of confirmed smokers” found that more than 90 percent of respondents smoked because they enjoyed it and derived pleasure from smoking. Just over half said they were probably addicted to smoking but didn’t care because the pleasure outweighed the addiction.

The results of the study did not receive a great deal of media attention, probably because it goes against the received idea that smoking is a disgusting habit that most smokers wish they had never started and would not start given their time again. But one of the things that I take away from the study is Clark’s courage in commissioning it in the face of such received ideas. And partly because of his courage in standing up for what many think is a lost cause, smokers can be thankful that this “dinosaur” hopes he will be in charge as FOREST approaches its 50th anniversary. “I still enjoy my job,” he said. “I still think I have something to offer. I still get a kick out of it. And I still think we have a role to play.”