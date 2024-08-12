‘Excessive Tax Hike Could Spur Illicit Trade’

Indonesia’s above-inflation tax hike could fuel illicit trade and depress government revenue collections, according to Apindo, a leading employers association, reports Tempo.

To discourage smoking, the government last year approved a 10 percent increase in excise taxes on cigarettes for 2023-2024.

Despite the tax hike, the number of cigarette factories has increased significantly in Indonesia. Data from the Directorate General of Customs and Excise revealed a surge from 1,214 factories in early 2022 to 1,723 factories in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported a 28.62 percent smoking rate among Indonesians aged 15 and above in 2023. The largest number of smokers, was reportedly in the 35-39 age group at 35.21 percent, while the youth group (15-19 years) had a rate of 9.62 percent. The Health Ministry’s 2023 Indonesian Health Survey found 70 million active smokers, including 7.4 percent aged 10-18 years.