New Vape Restrictions in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has banned vaping in public places such restaurants, offices and educational institutions, reports The Tico Times.

The move follows a dramatic increase in vaping-related disorders. In 2023 alone, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund recorded 14 cases of vaping-related intoxication, including nine minors, with seven requiring hospitalization.

Vaping has become increasingly popular among young people in recent years. Gabriela Rojas of the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (IAFA) warned that electronic cigarettes contain harmful chemicals.

“The tobacco industry has cleverly marketed these products, using technology, attractive colors, and various flavors to target underage individuals,” said Zeanne Gonzalez, another IAFA official.