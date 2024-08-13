Airbox Fined for Illegal ‘Distance Selling’

Airbox of Slovakia has been fined HUF189 million ($527,283) for illegally selling electronic nicotine delivery devices online in Hungary, reports the Daily News Hungary. The Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) has blocked the company’s website.

The GVH started proceedings against Airbox in February after it found that the company was likely misleading customers on its Hungarian-language website about the legality of its products in Hungary.

Hungary law prohibits the online marketing and distance selling of flavored tobacco products and electronic smoking devices. The GVH found that Airbox had engaged in unfair commercial practices.

Earlier, the GVH acted against two Slovak companies for illegally selling Elf Bar and other vaping products in Hungary.