Zig-Zag Launches 4 New Hemp Wrap Flavors

Zig-Zag rolling papers announced the expansion of its hemp wrap line, featuring 100 percent tobacco-free hemp wraps in four new flavors: Sour Squeeze, Georgia Peach, Summer Slice, and Mellow Haze.

The wraps are designed to enhance the smoking experience with their smooth, slow-burning properties and exceptional draw, according to a release.

Each pack of Zig-Zag Hemp Wraps includes two premium wraps and a convenient packing straw, ensuring an “effortless and enjoyable rolling experience.

The new hemp wraps are exclusively available in 25-pack cartons online for $24.75 and in 2 packs at retail across the country.

“Our new hemp wraps are crafted to deliver a superior smoking experience without the use of tobacco,” said Stacey Neuhaus at Zig-Zag. “We are excited to introduce these unique flavors to our lineup, offering our customers more options to enjoy their smoking rituals.”