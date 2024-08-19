IPM Reiterates Commitment to Tackling Illicit Trade

To mark India’s 1947 independence from British rule on Aug. 15, IPM India, an affiliate of Philip Morris International, reiterated its commitment toward preventing the illicit trade in tobacco products, which the company says threatens India’s economic interest and consumers.

In a 2022 study, FICCI Cascade valued India’s illegal cigarette market at INR229.3 billion ($2.73 billion), causing the government to miss out on INR133.31 billion in revenue, up 46 percent from the 2012 figure. According to the Tobacco Institute of India, the illegal cigarette trade accounts for as much as one-fourth of the cigarette industry in India.

“Eliminating illicit trade has been a longstanding priority for us and continues to be an integral part of our efforts to drive operational excellence and build a sustainable future,” said IPM India Managing Director Navaneel Kar in a statement.

“In India, we are invested in the cause, working with law enforcement agencies to educate and raise awareness about illicit tobacco trade. Public-private partnerships based on an inclusive approach by governments, the private sector and civil society are vital to helping combat the trade.

“Interconnected systems and advanced technologies such as digitally verified track-and-trace systems, holograms, QR codes, and RFID tags are essential for monitoring and detecting counterfeit products. As India progresses on its path to become a global economic powerhouse, it is critical to take stricter measures to eradicate illicit and build a safer tomorrow.”