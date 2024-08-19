RLX Revenue Jumps 66 Percent

RLX Technology reported net revenues of RMB627.2 million ($86.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, up 66 percent from the comparable 2023 quarter. U.S. GAAP net income was RMB134.9 million, down from RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP soared to RMB213.1 million from RMB86.2 million. Gross profit was RMB157.9 million, compared with RMB98.5 million in the comparable 2023 period.

“We delivered a strong second quarter performance as revenue continued to increase sequentially, driven by our international business expansion,” said RLX Chairperson and CEO Ying (Kate) Wang in a statement.

“Our deep exploration of overseas markets and regulations has provided us with valuable insights into the global e-vapor landscape, enabling us to create effective, targeted regional strategies. This year, global regulations are rapidly evolving, with more regulators recognizing e-vapor products as harm-reduction tools for adult smokers. Leveraging our broad expertise in regulatory compliance, we are well-prepared to navigate these changes and ensure a seamless transition for our users and partners.”

Chief Financial Officer Chao Lu said the considerable year-on-year increase in net revenues reflected the company’s ability to capture growth opportunities in international markets. “While our gross margin declined slightly due to an unfavorable shift in our revenue mix, disciplined cost management bolstered our non-GAAP operating profit margins,” he said.

“Looking ahead, we are confident of driving continued improvement in both our top and bottom lines, fueled by ongoing revenue growth from international markets and our relentless focus on operational efficiency. As always, our priority is to deliver sustainable and profitable returns to our shareholders.”