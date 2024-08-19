Tobacco Seed Sales Surge

Tobacco growers in Zimbabwe have bought more than 1,000 kg of seed to date, reflecting a significant increase over the 831 kg sold at the same time last year, reports the Sunday Mail.

The seed purchased is enough to cover 201,036 hectares, according to the Kutsaga Tobacco Research Board.

Tafadzwa Chimuti, spokesperson for the Association of Tobacco Growers, said the upcoming farming season could set new records in terms of acreage, quality and output.

“This could be a record-breaking years, driven by last season’s favorable prices and the lack of alternative crops offering better returns,” he was quoted as saying.

The most recent harvest was negatively impacted by drought related to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The upcoming growing season, by contrast, will be influenced by La Nina weather phenomenon, which is expected to bring increased rainfall.