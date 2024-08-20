Pyxus Appoints Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Pyxus International has appointed David Singer as senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary. Singer will report to Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel and join the company’s executive management team.

Singer, who served on Pyxus’ legal team from August 2018 to May 2022, rejoins the company with nearly 20 years of experience, most recently serving as chief administrative officer and general counsel for Kymera International, a global specialty materials company. His previous roles include senior in-house counsel positions and experience as a litigation, corporate and regulatory attorney.

“We are pleased to welcome David back to Pyxus in this new capacity,” said Sikkel in a statement. “Given our diverse global footprint and the regulatory complexities of our operations, David’s legal expertise, strategic insight and deep understanding of our business are invaluable. His leadership will help us uphold a culture of responsibility and compliance as we pursue our strategic goals and drive stakeholder value.”

Singer succeeds Will O’Quinn, who has been senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary since 2011. O’Quinn will remain a key member of the company’s leadership team assuming the position of senior vice president, special projects, and will continue reporting to Sikkel.

“We thank Will for his contributions to grow the company’s legal function to what it is today and appreciate his enthusiasm to leverage his legal expertise and Company-specific business acumen to deliver success in his new role while positioning Pyxus for the future,” stated Sikkel.