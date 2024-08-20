Smoore Reports Half-Year Results

Smoore International Holdings reported revenue of RMB5.04 billion ($705,4 million) for the six months that ended June 30, down 1.7 percent from the comparable 2023 period. Gross profit rose 3.2 percent to RMB1.91 billion while pretax profit was up by 1.9 percent to RMB811.56 million.

The group’s branded business grew by 71.9 percent to RMB1.12 billion in the first half of 2024, boosted by the company’s digital marketing operations, which enabled the company to respond rapidly to consumer preferences. The group’s Vaporesso brand continued to increase its market share in the open system product segment and has become the leading brand in this category.

Smoore’s corporate client sales meanwhile, declined by 12.3 percent to RMB3.92 billion in the first six months of 2024, reflecting different sales performances in different markets around the world.

In the U.S., Smoore faced competition from noncompliant vaping products. However, the company said it was encouraged by clarifications of the regulatory framework and the strengthening of enforcement in that market, pointing to creation of a federal multi-agency task force to combat the illicit market, among other developments.

Increasing regulation of the vaping market in Europe, meanwhile, has impacted demand for traditional disposable products, causing the group’s revenue from single-use vapes to decline by approximately 18.9 percent year-on-year to approximately RMB1.22 billion.

Smoore said it has successfully launched a number of new closed system products in the international market in the first half of the year, and it is confident that this will translate into stronger orders in the second half of the year.

In China, where the group’s corporate client oriented business centers on closed system electronic vaping products, Smoore reported sales revenue of RMB87.78 million, representing an increase of approximately 41.4 percent as compared to the same period last year.