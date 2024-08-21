Cole Burbidge Joins Global Action to End Smoking

Global Action to End Smoking appointed Cole Burbidge as a new director of programs. With a distinguished career in advancing public health in underserved communities, Burbidge brings a wealth of experience that will support the organization’s grantmaking work, according to the organization.

Burbidge is a physician by training and a strong advocate for patient-centered care, understanding firsthand the gaps between idealized healthcare models and the reality faced by patients. His career has been dedicated to improving health outcomes for recreational substance users and high-risk patients.

At Global Action, Burbidge’s main roles will be developing requests for grant proposals and evaluating prospective research projects. He will also be supporting the communications team as it disseminates relevant information to people who smoke. He will report to Erik Augustson, vice president of programs.

“I’m excited to continue my work in improving public health through my new role at Global Action,” said Burbidge in a statement. “I am deeply passionate about meeting individuals where they are to make sure that a healthier lifestyle is effective and accessible.”

Burbidge’s experience spans consulting roles with healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies and risk-reduction advocacy groups as well as leadership positions in industry, where he oversaw teams in scientific and regulatory affairs.

“Dr. Cole Burbidge is a strong addition to our team at Global Action,” said Augustson. “His expertise and passion for patient-centered care will be invaluable as we continue our mission to end smoking. Dr. Burbidge’s focus on innovative, data-driven solutions aligns perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to the impact he will have on our programs.”