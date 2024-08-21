JT Group Acquires Vector Group for $2.4 Billion

Vector Group has finalized an agreement to be acquired by JT Group, a global company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with operations in tobacco, pharmaceuticals, and processed food.

JT Group’s global tobacco business, based in Geneva, Switzerland, manufactures and sells brands in over 130 markets worldwide, including Winston and Camel (outside the U.S.), MEVIUS, and LD, according to an emailed release.

Under the terms of the agreement, JT Group will offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Vector Group common stock for $15.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 29.9 percent over the 60-day volume-weighted average share price, or approximately $2.4 billion of total equity value (in addition to redemption or repayment of debt), through a tender offer and second-step merger.

The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the merger agreement. Details regarding the process will be available in Vector Group’s Recommendation Statement for the tender offer, which Vector Group will file shortly with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After closing, Vector Group will become a wholly owned subsidiary of JT Group.

“Vector Group and JT Group share a commitment to quality and excellence and providing consumers an outstanding value proposition in the U.S. cigarette market,” said Howard M. Lorber, president and CEO of Vector Group Ltd. “This transaction delivers significant value to Vector Group stockholders and creates opportunities for our employees, who will become part of a leading global organization.

“Vector Group has an incredibly talented team who have been completely dedicated to building a strong business. JT Group has deep respect for Liggett Vector Brands’ legacy of value-focused, quality products and looks forward to continuing to meet customers’ evolving needs.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Vector Group and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.