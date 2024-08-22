Moldova Strengthens Tobacco Laws

Moldova is strengthening its tobacco control law, reports IPN Press Agency. Among other provisions, the new legislation will extend public smoking restrictions to e-cigarettes, further restrict audiovisual promotions and require heated tobacco product to carry graphic health warnings.

The bill prohibits doctors from accepting contributions from the tobacco industry and promoting any tobacco or related products as alternatives to smoking.

Minister of Health Ala Nemerenco said the bill is designed to protect the population, especially young people, from the harm of tobacco.

The legislative changes will take effect gradually, starting three months from the date of publishing in the Official Gazette and until 2027, in the case of the new product and packaging labeling requirements.