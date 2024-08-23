Legislators to Vote on Brazilian Vape Ban

Brazil’s Senate’s Economic Committee was scheduled to vote on bill this week that would legalize e-cigarettes in Brazil, reports Prensa Latina.

South America’s biggest country currently prohibits the manufacture, import, marketing, distribution, storage, transportation and advertising of vapes.

The vote on the text has been repeatedly postponed due to a lack of consensus among legislators.

Despite the ban, which has been in place since 2009, e-cigarettes are reportedly widely available in Brazil.