Retailers Required to Display Tobacco Warning Posters

Tobacco vendors in Thailand must display posters highlighting the risks of smoking, following the enactment of a new rule on Aug. 21, reports the Pattaya Mail.

The 7 cm by 21 cm posters must be visible at all sales points during operating hours, the Department of Disease Control (DCC) announced. Violators risk a fine of THB5,000 ($146).

The posters, provided by the Public Health Ministry, seek to reduce the number of new smokers, particularly among minors. Vendors can obtain the materials from Excise Department offices nationwide or download them from the DCC website.