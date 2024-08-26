Japan Tobacco to Process HTP Leaf in Trier

Japan Tobacco International is investing €30 million in its Trier, Germany, factory, reports Taggesschau.

The company plans to build a new facility to process leaf tobacco for heated tobacco sticks. According to the company, these products will be prepared in Trier and then completed at a JTI plant in Poland.

JTI-Trier Plant Manager Peter Kilburg views the investment as a sign of trust in the factory and its workforce.

According to the company, Trier is the only JTI plant worldwide to establish such a facility. It is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026.

The Trier factory employs about 1,800 people.