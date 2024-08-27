Helme Tobacco Returns

Swisher announced a rebrand of its smokeless tobacco portfolio with the return of the historic Helme Tobacco Co.

The company’s smokeless division previously fell under the Fat Lip Brands umbrella and comprises 24 individual brands, including Kayak moist snuff tobacco, Starr loose leaf chew tobacco and Navy dry snuff.

The Helme Tobacco Co. name traces its roots back to the 1880s and founder George W. Helme, who established the snuff and chewing tobacco company in Helmetta, New Jersey, USA. By 1925, Helme was reportedly the world’s largest snuff maker. The Helme Tobacco Co. and its products became part of the Swisher family of products and brands in 1986. Swisher later branded its smokeless tobacco portfolio under Fat Lip Brands and now rebrands that portfolio under the Helme name.

While Swisher’s corporate headquarters is based in Jacksonville, Florida, the Helme Tobacco Co. smokeless division is located in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“This year is a historic one for Swisher as we celebrate 100 years of continuous operations in Jacksonville, Florida. We believe now is the perfect time to reintroduce this historic and prominent smokeless tobacco name to adult consumers,” said Swisher President and CEO Neil Kiely. “The Helme name is synonymous with high-quality products and reflects the unwavering commitment of the Wheeling, West Virginia team.”

The following brands will now fall under the Helme Tobacco Co. name:

Kayak, Creek and Gold River moist snuff tobacco; Starr, Bowie, Chattanooga Chew, Lancaster and Mailpouch chewing tobacco; and Buttercup, Checkerberry, Dixie Sweet, Honey Bee, Lorillard, Navy, Railroad Mills, Ralphs, Society, Square, Starr, Strawberry, Superior, Three Thistle, Tops and Wild Cherry dry snuff.