Stop & Shop to Stop Selling Tobacco Products

This month, Stop & Shop stores will discontinue the sale of all tobacco products, aligning with other major chains that have already ceased cigarette sales.

The grocery retailer with 360 stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey plans to end sales of all tobacco products at all stores by August 31 as a part of the brand’s commitment to community wellness. The changes are part of its “dedication to community wellness” and will discontinue the sale of all cigarettes and tobacco products on Saturday, August 31.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop president, in a statement, according to a press release.

Public health advocates have long urged retailers to stop selling tobacco products, and some cities and states have also banned tobacco sales in pharmacies. The American Cancer Society responded that it was “pleased to partner” with Stop & Shop to end sales.

“This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco’s influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities,” said Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, in the statement. “We urge state lawmakers to prioritize tobacco control program funding so that those inspired to quit by this effort have the resources they need to help them succeed.”

Previously, Walmart in 2022 announced it would stop selling cigarettes at some of its US stores. In 2014, CVS stopped selling tobacco, saying it was “inconsistent with our purpose” as a health care provider. Target ended tobacco sales in 1996.