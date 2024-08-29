Keller and Heckman Announces Vapor Symposium

Keller and Heckman will hold its nineth Annual E-Vapor and Tobacco Law Symposium Jan. 27-28, 2025, in Las Vegas, right before the Total Product Expo. This two-day seminar is designed to provide in-depth knowledge on legal, regulatory and scientific issues that are essential for tobacco, nicotine and CBD/hemp product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and retailers.

Registration for this seminar, which will be held at the Hilton-Conrad Resorts World Las Vegas, will launch in September 2024.