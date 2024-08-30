Switzerland to Tighten Tobacco Rules

Switzerland will strengthen its restriction on tobacco advertising and nicotine product notification requirements effective Oct. 1, reports Swissinfo.

The new rules include a nationwide ban on sales to people under the age of 18 and stricter advertising restrictions, for example on posters, on public transport, in cinemas, in publicly accessible buildings such as train stations and airports and on sports grounds.

Existing smoking bans will now also apply to heated products and electronic cigarettes.

Sponsorship of events with an international character or for an underage audience is no longer permitted.

Cigarette manufacturers will also be required to print pictorial warnings on tobacco packaging