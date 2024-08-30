Universal Announces New Leadership

Preston D. Wigner will succeed George C. Freeman III as chairman, president and CEO of Universal Corp. on Oct. 1, 2024.

Wigner joined Universal in 2003. After serving as the company’s vice president, general counsel and secretary for nearly 20 years he was appointed senior vice president of Universal in December 2023. Prior to joining Universal, Wigner served as an associate with the law firms Williams Mullen and Hunton Andrews Kurth.

According to Universal, Wigner’s appointment is the culmination of a succession planning process conducted by the board of directors and assisted over the past two years by a global leadership advisory firm. Freeman will serve as vice chair of the company through Dec. 31, 2024, and then as a senior advisor through the company’s fiscal year-end on March 31, 2025.

“George has played a critical role in shaping Universal into the company it is today, and we are grateful for his tremendous leadership,” said Thomas H. Johnson, lead independent director of Universal’s board, in a statement.

“During the last several years, George and the senior leadership team have consistently delivered value to Universal’s shareholders by driving strong tobacco results and establishing our Universal Ingredients business. With the positive momentum from our most recent fiscal year and the strong beginning to our current fiscal year, now is the right time to implement this leadership succession.

“We are delighted to name Preston as our next chairman, president and CEO. Preston has been a valued member of Universal’s senior leadership team for many years. With significant tobacco industry experience, active involvement in our ingredients business strategy from its inception, and deep familiarity with our global organization, Preston has the right mix of skills and expertise to drive Universal forward.”