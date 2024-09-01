Ensuring Excellence

In the ever-evolving field of behavioral science research, ensuring the integrity and reliability of data is a critical aspect of quality research. This article details the importance of study site visits and quality controls in maintaining high research standards and ethical conduct for direct interactions between study site staff and participants when conducting behavioral studies, such as in-person consumer perception and intentions, label comprehension and human factors, actual use and switching, product use patterns, and abuse liability.

Study site staff are directly engaging with participants during recruitment and screening for eligibility, explaining and gathering signatures for the informed consent forms, study product administration, data collection and general communication with participants. There are times prior to or during study conduct where important study execution information, which may seem clear to researchers intimate to a project, may be missed or unclear to study site staff. This could lead to issues with data quality and compliance.

This potential knowledge gap can be alleviated by having a regular on-site and virtual presence and directly collaborating with the study site staff throughout the study with increased oversight during key study milestones. With this, stakeholders can ensure successful project implementation while maintaining the integrity of each individual research project.