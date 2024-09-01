Global Ambitions

Buoyed by the success of its contract manufacturing operations, Tabaterra started developing its own brands. The first private label cigarettes, including Argo, Kingston and Senate, rolled off the Sumgayit production lines in 2019. More recently, Tabaterra debuted the Lincoln and X7 brands for export. Additional launches were scheduled for this fall.

Of course, introducing new brands is notoriously challenging in the cigarette business. Not only must newcomers compete against long-established international trademarks, but they must also do so in increasingly “dark” markets. Like many other countries, Azerbaijan restricts tobacco promotions to the point of sale, severely limiting opportunities for developing brand awareness.

“Brand building is not easy,” acknowledges Tabaterra Director Elman Javanshir. “It takes time and money.” In addition to competing with the name recognition of foreign cigarettes, he explains, local brands must overcome the prejudices of consumers, who in Azerbaijan and other markets tend to perceive global brands as “better,” even if the quality is comparable to that of their locally produced counterparts. “So you have to make sure that your brand is much better than its international equivalent,” says Javanshir. “That also means you must spend more than your competitors—even though you are smaller than them.”

One way to compensate for limited resources is by being creative. For example, Tabaterra developed a smart phone app for its retail partners with information about the company’s portfolio. In addition to detailing product features such as low-odor technology, sweetened filters or cherry flavors, the app allows sellers to earn points that can be exchanged for products, mobile phone credits or cash. The goal, according to Business Development Manager Elchin Murtuzov, is to spread awareness of Tabaterra’s products among vendors. “So when the buyers come, retailers will know these brands and can educate the customers about Tabaterra’s value proposition,” he says.