Kicking Butt

When thinking about filters, most people immediately picture pre-rolled cigarettes. They think of discarded butts and microplastics. But those images are changing as the industry evolves and consumers demand more sustainable options. Filtrona is working to fill those needs with its recently debuted trademarked Rip-a-Tip plastic-free filter for the roll-your-own (RYO) market.

“Made entirely from cellulose, the Rip-a-Tip is designed with convenience and configurability in mind,” says Filtrona CEO Robert Pye. Cellulose is a naturally occurring molecule made up of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, and it is found in plant cell walls as part of the main structure. Being made completely of cellulose means that the filters will break down entirely upon disposal—removing the potential of microplastics leaching into the environment.

The product is also highly customizable. “It also gives RYO tobacco companies the freedom and options to customize the filter to a preferred diameter, pressure drop and choice of substrate—such as white or unbleached sustainable materials,” says Pye.

“In practical terms, each Rip-a-Tip stick is expertly crafted to hold six individual filter tips measuring 14 mm in tip length. Rip-a-Tip features the EasyRip System, which allows users to rip off the filter tips easily and quickly along the perforated line. This not only delivers an easy and enjoyable user experience but also importantly ensures there is no wastage after the filter tips are ripped off from the outer wrap,” Pye says.

According to Pye, the outer wrap of the product can also be customized with color or print, and the design of the packaging boxes for the filters, which come in flip top, cigarette, push and slide, and side push and slide formats, can be customized.