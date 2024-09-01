Rebuilding the Value Chain
Tabaterra wants to lift Azerbaijani tobacco to global quality standards.
In addition to investing in cigarette production, Tabaterra has been working to revive Azerbaijani tobacco cultivation. During Soviet times, the republic was a prominent leaf producer, but that activity fell by the wayside as the USSR disintegrated and its value chains perished. To diversify its economy beyond oil and gas, Azerbaijan has been reviving tobacco production, boosting rural employment and developing new sources of export revenue.
Instead of growing the local semi-oriental varieties previously cultivated for the Soviet market, the new efforts focus on flue-cured Virginia (FCV), which enjoys demand worldwide. In 2021, Tabaterra Leaf started operations with four receiving and curing stations, 10 greenhouses and a green-leaf threshing (GLT) factory along with a laboratory for physical tests.
Since then, it has been working to increase yields and quality along with farmer incomes. “Our goal is to bring Azerbaijani leaf up to international standards,” says Ibrahim Mammadov, Tabaterra Leaf’s head of finance. “We want to build a brand for the country.”
While acknowledging that Azerbaijan is not in the same league as flavor tobacco powerhouses like Zimbabwe and Brazil, Mammadov is confident of the nation’s long-term potential in the global filler market. By providing inputs tailored to the local soils and by promoting proper agricultural practices, Tabaterra has been gradually increasing nicotine and sugar levels.
It has also improved farmer viability. When the company entered the market, tobacco growers were making azn500 ($294.13) per hectare on average, according to Tabaterra Director Elman Javanshir. This year, the per-hectare profits of its contracted farmers, including government subsidies, are expected to reach azn2,000. “So we have quadrupled their profitability in three years,” says Javanshir. The company is also providing its contracted growers with pesticides and personal protective equipment free of charge.
Such improvements will help Tabaterra not only to retain its farmer base, but they also put farmers in a better position to attract and retain labor. Azerbaijan’s northwestern region is famous for its hazelnuts, which are harvested at the same time as tobacco, thus creating fierce competition for farmhands in August and September.
Because the GLT was in good condition at the time of its acquisition, Tabaterra only needed to perform a few upgrades. It also constructed a chemical laboratory to help it keep track of its progress in improving Azerbaijani tobacco to the desired quality standards.
This year, Tabaterra is cultivating tobacco on 700 hectares, mainly in northwest Azerbaijan. But the company also plans to revive tobacco production in the Karabakh region. According to Javanshir, there are natural restraints on the growth of tobacco in the northwest of Azerbaijan, including temperatures and dropping water levels—an important consideration given that tobacco is a thirsty crop.
In the new areas, by contrast, there is plenty of water. “The rivers there don’t dry up during the summertime like they do in the northwest,” says Javanshir. “Considering the abundance of water resources there, we think we can grow better quality tobacco there—not only Virginia but also burley and some of the other varieties.” The company aims to grow up to 800 hectares in the new areas.
Along with Ethiopia and Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan is one of a handful of countries where tobacco growers sell their leaf “wet,” i.e., uncured. With average property sizes of between 7 hectares and 8 hectares, Azerbaijani tobacco farms are relatively large, but few growers own curing barns. To boost quality and minimize losses, Tabaterra is encouraging farmers to apply good agricultural practices (GAP). “If they follow GAP, the product will come out of the barn properly, without the brown tobacco that nobody wants,” says Mammadov. Getting long-time growers to change their work habits can be challenging, however. Because farmers’ responsibility ends with the harvest, they tend to be more interested in volume than quality. For example, they may plant the tobacco too densely or skip steps such as topping or sucker control, which they view as costs rather than investments.
“By reducing the in-row spaces, farmers think they can plant more tobacco and boost their yields, but if you increase the row space, it will make your leaves bigger, and you will get the same weight—plus higher nicotine levels,” says Mammadov. And while skipping topping and sucker control may seem like a labor-saving strategy, it causes the plant to direct its energy toward producing organic material rather than flavor. “You get more leaf but lower quality,” says Mammadov.
Aware that showing is often more effective than telling, Tabaterra has established demonstration plots throughout its sourcing areas where the tobacco growers can see for themselves what happens with best practices. In addition, the company is providing financial incentives. If the grower plants with proper spacing, applies the appropriate amounts and formulations of fertilizer, and carries out the required topping and sucker control, he will receive a bonus on top of the agreed price.
Azerbaijan’s leaf tobacco business has come a long way in a short time. Already, it has managed to sell some of its leaf on the international market through a leading tobacco merchant. At the same time, Tabaterra knows there’s still a ways to go. With each growing season, however, the company’s contracted farmers gain skills and experience, and Mammadov is confident that in time, more global customers will find their way to Azerbaijan. “We are now in the third year of our project,” he says. “We hope this will be our best year yet.”