Rebuilding the Value Chain

While acknowledging that Azerbaijan is not in the same league as flavor tobacco powerhouses like Zimbabwe and Brazil, Mammadov is confident of the nation’s long-term potential in the global filler market. By providing inputs tailored to the local soils and by promoting proper agricultural practices, Tabaterra has been gradually increasing nicotine and sugar levels.

It has also improved farmer viability. When the company entered the market, tobacco growers were making azn500 ($294.13) per hectare on average, according to Tabaterra Director Elman Javanshir. This year, the per-hectare profits of its contracted farmers, including government subsidies, are expected to reach azn2,000. “So we have quadrupled their profitability in three years,” says Javanshir. The company is also providing its contracted growers with pesticides and personal protective equipment free of charge.

Such improvements will help Tabaterra not only to retain its farmer base, but they also put farmers in a better position to attract and retain labor. Azerbaijan’s northwestern region is famous for its hazelnuts, which are harvested at the same time as tobacco, thus creating fierce competition for farmhands in August and September.

Because the GLT was in good condition at the time of its acquisition, Tabaterra only needed to perform a few upgrades. It also constructed a chemical laboratory to help it keep track of its progress in improving Azerbaijani tobacco to the desired quality standards.

This year, Tabaterra is cultivating tobacco on 700 hectares, mainly in northwest Azerbaijan. But the company also plans to revive tobacco production in the Karabakh region. According to Javanshir, there are natural restraints on the growth of tobacco in the northwest of Azerbaijan, including temperatures and dropping water levels—an important consideration given that tobacco is a thirsty crop.

In the new areas, by contrast, there is plenty of water. “The rivers there don’t dry up during the summertime like they do in the northwest,” says Javanshir. “Considering the abundance of water resources there, we think we can grow better quality tobacco there—not only Virginia but also burley and some of the other varieties.” The company aims to grow up to 800 hectares in the new areas.