Rewriting the Rules

However, critics contend that continuing the existing approach or adopting an even more hostile stance toward novel nicotine products may prevent the EU from achieving its goal of a “‘tobacco-free generation” (defined as a smoking prevalence of less than 5 percent) by 2040.

According to the most recent Eurobarometer survey, the EU smoking rate decreased by only 1 percent between 2020 and 2023. At 24 percent, nearly a quarter of EU adults still smoke cigarettes. Since the TPD took force in 2016, EU smoking prevalence has fallen 3 percent. At this pace, the advocacy group Clearing the Air calculated, the EU will reach its tobacco-free goal 70 years after the target date.

“So far, EU tobacco policy has been focusing on paternalism against consumers, manufacturers and retailers,” says Muecke. “As this approach has not led to any relevant results, a real strategy change is needed. Instead of plain packaging and high taxes, politics should actively promote smokers’ switching to less hazardous products such as vapes, THPs [tobacco-heating products] or pouches. By having chosen such an approach, Sweden will soon have reached the status of a smoke-free nation. For such a reorientation of politics, however, a lot of persuasive efforts in Brussels will be required. But recently, there were very few signals from the EC that it might dare turn away from its regulatory approach of ‘quit or die.’ The civil servants in Brussels still consider e-cigarettes and the likes as a problem and not as part of the solution.”

“The big takeaway point from Eurobarometer is that there isn’t a hope of the EU achieving its smoke-free or tobacco-free targets, particularly when they continue to demonize safer nicotine products, which actually help people quit smoking,” echoes Damian Sweeney, a partner in the European Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (ETHRA), a consumer advocacy group. “It’s important to keep in mind that policymakers may not be aware of the detail in reports like Eurobarometer and certainly not success stories like Sweden and the U.K. This is why advocacy is so vital to educate policymakers and make them aware of what can and does work in reducing the burden on health from smoking.”

Nevertheless, Sweeney is cautiously optimistic about TPD3 as there seems to be a growing number of Members of Parliament (MEPs) that understand the concept of tobacco harm reduction. In a February 2022 report, for example, the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Beating Cancer (BECA) acknowledged the concept of harm reduction.

“Of course, the BECA report and the more recent report from the subcommittee on noncommunicable diseases, which adopted the same language as BECA in relation to safer nicotine products, is a positive in that respect,” says Sweeney. “Both reports are useful tools that advocates can utilize when speaking to MEPs about the role of SNPs in reducing smoking. It is important to note that we do not see these positive signs replicated in the European Commission.”