Testing the Waters

During its 2024 second-quarter financial results presentation on July 23, Philip Morris International at last confirmed the long-awaited reintroduction of its IQOS heated-tobacco product (HTP) in the U.S. In the fourth quarter of this year, the company will start test marketing its IQOS3 device in Austin, Texas, according to PMI Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau.

A large-scale launch of IQOS, he stressed, will take place only after the Food and Drug Administration has authorized PMI’s most recent model, IQOS Iluma, which the company expects to happen in the second half of 2025.

The company submitted premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) and modified-risk tobacco product (MRTP) applications for Iluma in October 2023. Until Iluma’s FDA marketing authorization, Babeau said, the company will sell its IQOS3 model in only a few U.S. cities, primarily to fine-tune its approach in anticipation of the nationwide introduction of IQOS Iluma.

Once it has secured FDA approval for Iluma, the company will apply the IQOS marketing strategy that has been successful internationally, with some tweaks for the U.S. market. Among other things, this will involve engaging with consumers to explain the product, creating a dedicated sales force and setting up its own points of sale.

The launch will be PMI’s second attempt to establish IQOS in the U.S. In April 2019, the company assigned the exclusive commercialization rights of the brand to Altria, which then launched IQOS in Atlanta and Richmond in the fourth quarter of 2019. One-and-a-half years later, IQOS was available in Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. But plans for further commercialization were interrupted when the International Trade Commission (ITC) upheld a claim by BAT that IQOS products infringed two patents owned by British Tobacco America Group.

In September 2021, the ITC ordered Philip Morris and Altria to stop importing and selling IQOS models 2.4, 3 and 3 Duo and their respective heat sticks. PMI then agreed to pay Altria $2.7 billion to take back the U.S. commercialization rights of IQOS as of April 30, 2024. In February 2024, PMI and BAT resolved all ongoing intellectual property disputes related to the former company’s HTP and vapor products.

In 2020 and 2022, the FDA issued modified-risk granted orders for IQOS model 2.4 and model 3, respectively, as well as for three heat stick variants. These orders are valid for a fixed period. To continue marketing the MRTPs after the authorized term, the company in May 2024 applied to renew its IQOS3 exposure modification order.