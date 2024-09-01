Unwavering Commitment

In late 2023, a relatively unknown company in the tobacco business, Evergreen Hill Enterprise, purchased the world’s leading supplier of cigarette paper, SWM International, from Mativ Holdings, which had decided that SWM’s tobacco focus would present a more attractive value proposition under new strategic ownership.

Headquartered in Singapore, Evergreen Hill Enterprise is part of an Indonesian-based privately held group of companies serving the tobacco, banking and consumer electronics industries, among other sectors. One of its affiliates is BMJ, a supplier of tobacco packaging and paper with a strong presence in Asia, but the partners made clear that SWM and BMJ would continue to operate independently.

Tobacco Reporter caught up with SWM President and CEO Katrin Hanske to learn what the deal has brought to SWM and its customers.