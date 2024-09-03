ITGA to Hold Annual Meeting in North Carolina

The International Tobacco Growers Association (ITGA) will hold is 2024 annual general meeting (AGM) in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, Oct.15-18. The event, which coincides with the organization’s 40th anniversary, is hosted by the Tobacco Growers Association of North Carolina and brings together growers’ representatives and tobacco sector stakeholders from around the world.

Delegates to the meeting will visit an auction center, observe receiving station delivery, tour a processing plant, visit university and research farms and the North Carolina State Fair.

This year, ITGA’s focus is on farm productivity and tobacco yields. An extensive research effort revealed crucial variations between markets as well as between small scale and commercial growers. This will be the focus of the open day conference.

For more information, visit www.itgaevents.com.