Tobacco Reporter Recognized for Editorial Excellence

Tobacco Reporter was recognized for editorial excellence in The Trade Association Business Publications International’s most recent Tabbie competition.

The magazine received a bronze award in the Editor’s Column category for its “Developing Supplemental Value Chains” editor’s memo, and an honorable mention in the Feature Article category for its “Broadening the Base” piece. Both articles deal with Malawi’s attempts to diversify its economy beyond tobacco.

Created two decades ago, the annual Tabbie Awards program celebrates journalists worldwide who cover their industries with passion, skill and creativity. The Tabbie Awards stands out from other similar programs in its distinctive global reach, with local, regional, national and international English-language publications in all countries encouraged to participate.

It’s not the first time that Tobacco Reporter’s work has been recognized in the Tabbie competition. Previous awards included Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies for feature writing, along with honorable mentions in various categories.