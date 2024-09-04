BAT Agrees to Host 2024 CORESTA Congress

The UK-based company will host the 2024 CORESTA Congress in Edinburgh, UK, from 13 – 17 Oct.

The Congress will bring together leading scientists, tobacco and related product experts, and regulators from over 165 member organizations to focus on the theme of “Advancing Tobacco Harm Reduction through Scientific Collaboration.”

Participants will share, discuss, and collaborate on tobacco and related product

science.

BAT has volunteered to host the upcoming Cooperation Centre for Scientific Research Relative

to Tobacco (CORESTA) Congress 2024, set to take place from 13 – 17 October at the Edinburgh

International Convention Centre, UK.

This year’s congress will bring together over 165 member organizations, from over 30 countries

and non-members, including companies, research institutes, laboratories, associations, and

regulatory bodies under the theme of “Advancing Tobacco Harm Reduction through Scientific

Collaboration”.

Formed in 1956, CORESTA is committed to exploring the latest scientific research to facilitate

positive change in the tobacco industry. This year’s iteration continues this ambition, specifically

seeking to advance the knowledge and understanding of the science related to Tobacco Harm

Reduction (THR) among its membership and attendees.

To achieve this goal, leading scientists from across the world will attend and present their work, bringing their expertise in a diverse range of disciplines to allow participants to explore all aspects of THR. Thanks to the collaborative work of the most experienced scientists in their field, CORESTA has gained international recognition.

With increasing regulatory requirements, CORESTA’s scientific work and outputs have become a worldwide reference point for tobacco policymaking and support the development of testing standards, such as ISO Standards.

As host, BAT looks forward to facilitating the conversations necessary to grasp the public health opportunity presented by THR to significantly reduce the risks for the estimated 1bn consumers who smoke and address misperceptions of alternative tobacco and nicotine products with the potential to reduce risks compared to cigarettes.

To learn more about the event and request an invitation, visit the official congress website: www.corestacongress2024.com. Registration is open until Sept. 20, 2024.