Dominican Republic to Build Tobacco School

The National Institute for Technical and Professional Training of the Dominican Republic will establish a school to meet the growing demand for skilled labor in the tobacco sector.

Set up in collaboration with the Association of Cigar Producers of the Dominican Republic (ProCigar), the facility will be located in Tamboril, Santiago, a key area for tobacco production. The facility aims to provide formal training and certification for workers, many of whom have previously gained skills through informal means.

According to ProCigar President Litto Gómez, training is key in maintaining the international competitiveness and quality of Dominican tobacco products. Investing in skilled labor, he noted, not only supports the industry’s efficiency but also contributes to the economic development of local communities.

The tobacco industry in Santiago employs more than 110,000 people and generated over $400 million in the first four months of the year, according to the Ministry of Industry.